A man injured a student of a Japanese school in Shenzhen in China's Guangdong Province on Wednesday morning, Japan's Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Hiroshi Moriya said.
The student is now receiving treatment at a local hospital.
Local authorities took the attacker into custody and are questioning him, Moriya said at a news conference in Tokyo.
The injured student is an elementary school boy, according to officials of Japan's Foreign Ministry.
The Japanese Consulate-General in Guangzhou, the capital of the southwestern Chinese province, urged the Chinese side to take measures to prevent a similar incident and share information with the Japanese side, Moriya said.
