A man injured a student of a Japanese school in Shenzhen in China's Guangdong Province on Wednesday morning, Japan's Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Hiroshi Moriya said.

The student is now receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Hiroshi Moriya speaks during a news conference at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo on Wednesday. | Jiji

Local authorities took the attacker into custody and are questioning him, Moriya said at a news conference in Tokyo.

The injured student is an elementary school boy, according to officials of Japan's Foreign Ministry.

The Japanese Consulate-General in Guangzhou, the capital of the southwestern Chinese province, urged the Chinese side to take measures to prevent a similar incident and share information with the Japanese side, Moriya said.