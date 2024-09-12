North Korea fired off multiple short-range ballistic missiles early Thursday, South Korean authorities said, as Pyongyang looks to keep itself on the busy agenda of the next U.S. president.

At least one of the missiles, which were fired toward the Sea of Japan, was believed to have flown for just several minutes before splashing down in waters outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, according to the Japan Coast Guard. It was not immediately clear whether the others had also landed outside the country's EEZ.

The latest missile launches by the nuclear-armed pariah state came just a day after the U.S. presidential debate, during which Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for president, assailed former President Donald Trump, the Republican pick, for his "love letters" with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.