Former Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte has come to his pastor’s defense and filed cases against the government and police officials as a deepening feud with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. threatens to rattle one of Asia’s growth stars.

Apollo Quiboloy, on the FBI’s most-wanted list since 2022, was arrested Sunday in Duterte’s turf in Davao City.

Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos on Monday said the former leader had filed cases of malicious mischief against him.