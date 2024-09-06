Eduard Grigoriann was a picture of wealth and sophistication.

In a moody image that accompanies his resume, he’s wearing a dark blazer, jeans and gazing out the window of a private jet. Through his globe-trotting, the Brussels-born financier and philanthropist had become attuned to bias in mainstream media, the resume said. He was looking to fix this by starting a conservative news outlet better aligned with his "distinctive and alternative perspectives.”

According to U.S. authorities, Grigoriann’s perspective was Russian and Grigoriann himself a fake, part of an elaborate scheme by the Russian government to use U.S. influencers to spread propaganda and deepen divisions in American society.