Ruth Lieberman, a Jewish settler in the Israeli occupied West Bank, is determined to thwart international pressure for a sovereign Palestinian state.

And her friendships with prominent U.S. Republicans from the party's religious right are helping, she says.

Weeks after the Oct. 7 attack by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, Lieberman hosted pro-Israel, conservative Sen. Mike Lee, a Mormon, for a Shabbat meal in her family home, Senate records show.