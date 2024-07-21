Extreme heat baked a broad swath of western and eastern Japan on Sunday, with temperatures forecast to exceed 35 degrees Celsius in many major cities nationwide — a trend likely to continue through Wednesday.

As of 1 p.m., Toyooka, in Hyogo Prefecture, had hit 38.2 C, while Miyazu, Kyoto Prefecture, saw the temperature rise to 37.3 C, according to data from the Meteorological Agency.

The soaring temperatures came a day after the Kanto region was hit with sudden heavy downpours and thunderstorms, causing widespread disruptions in transportation and forcing the cancellation of the popular Adachi Fireworks Festival just 20 minutes before it was set to begin.