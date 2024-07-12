Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met with Donald Trump on Thursday and the pair discussed the "possibilities of peace," a spokesperson for the prime minister said as he pushes for a cease-fire in Ukraine.

Trump and Orban met at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida "as the next stop of his peace mission," the spokesperson said. "The discussion was about the possibilities of peace."

Nationalist leader Orban, a long-time Trump supporter, made surprise visits to Kyiv, Moscow and Beijing in the past two weeks on a self-styled "peace mission," angering NATO allies.