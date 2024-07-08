The number of Self-Defense Forces personnel hired in fiscal 2023 totaled 9,959, only 51% of the Defense Ministry's target, the ministry announced Monday.

The share of SDF personnel recruited fell by 15 percentage points from the preceding year to hit the lowest level ever.

The ministry had planned to recruit a total of 19,598 personnel for the Ground, Maritime and Air SDFs in fiscal 2023, which ended in March.

The recruitment rate dropped by 19 points to 69% for general personnel serving as core SDF members under a permanent job contract system, and by 13 points to 30% for fixed-term contract personnel. Both rates marked record lows since the permanent and fixed-term job contract systems were introduced, in fiscal 2010 and fiscal 2007, respectively.

The latest results may reflect the country's low birthrate, which has led to its youth population declining. Harassment cases revealed at the SDF are another likely contributor.

On Monday, a panel of the ministry held its first meeting and decided to compile by late August a set of measures to help increase SDF hiring.

The panel, headed by State Minister of Defense Makoto Oniki, will discuss wide-ranging measures, aiming to hire not only troops but also administrative officials.

Points of discussion at the panel will include how to improve the benefits and overall attraction of the jobs, how to promote labor-saving and unmanned operations such as through the use of artificial intelligence, and how to utilize external manpower, such as former SDF troops and private-sector personnel.

The ministry plans to seek funds for such measures as part of its fiscal 2025 budget request.

"The situation (on SDF recruitment) is expected to remain tough in fiscal 2024 and later," Oniki told the meeting, stressing the ministry's eagerness to come up with new measures quickly.