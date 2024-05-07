Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government will require people lobbying or otherwise acting on behalf of a foreign government to register that activity publicly, a move that comes after allegations China attempted to meddle in the last two Canadian elections.

The new law was introduced in Canada’s Parliament on Monday, along with a series of other amendments to make it easier to prosecute illegal foreign influence activity.

Many of Canada’s peer democracies already have a foreign agents registry, including the U.S. and Australia, but Trudeau had hesitated to enact one over concerns it could lead to racist practices.