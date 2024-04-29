The revised active volcano law has taken effect in the hopes of helping residents such as those around Mount Iwate in the Tohoku region prepare for the worst, but apathy has taken root.

When the 2,038-meter Mount Iwate, the highest in the Ou Mountains that straddle the cities of Hachimantai and Takizawa and the town of Shizukuishi in Iwate Prefecture, experienced an "eruption crisis" 26 years ago with increased volcanic activity, the local economy was dealt a major blow.

But memories of the crisis are fading with time, and the local community faces the need to better prepare for possible eruptions after long intervals of quiet.

In early February, sixth graders at Tairadate Elementary School in Hachimantai at the foot of Mount Iwate participated in a presentation workshop on volcano studies.

The nine students in the workshop introduced the benefits of volcanoes, such as geothermal power generation, but none of the students mentioned the volcano crisis or disaster prevention during the 30-minute session.

"I don't know about any eruption crisis," one boy said. "I’ve never heard of it.”

Hirohide Miura, 49, a teacher at the school, explained that the purpose of the class was to make the students proud of their community by learning about volcanoes.

“We have opportunities to introduce the damage caused by volcanic eruptions, but I’m not sure if it has taken root in their knowledge,” he said.

The eruption crisis at Mount Iwate began in February 1998 when volcanic earthquakes increased.

The Morioka Local Meteorological Office issued alerts for “a possible eruption,” and in September that year, an earthquake with a maximum intensity of lower 6 on Japan's seismic intensity scale occurred in Shizukuishi.

Strong volcanic fumes and rising ground temperatures were observed, and some of the paths to the volcano were restricted for about six years until July 2004.

“Back then, I had no idea that the mountain was an active volcano," said Akira Miwa, 77, who runs an inn in Shizukuishi. “People were panicking.”

At that time, the imminent danger of a volcanic eruption was repeatedly reported, and frequent, "sickening tremors" could be felt, Miwa said.

When the strong quake hit, he was unable to stand, and the potted plants on his porch fell over.

“It’s about to blow up,” he thought.

He still remembers the tension he felt when he rushed to a bank of earth, from which he could see the top of the mountain.

Before the crisis, the neighborhood had been crowded with visitors to the hot springs and ski resorts.

Miwa, who had moved to Shizukuishi from Tokyo when he was 33, was seeing a steady increase in guests to his inn.

However, the number of guests dropped by 30% to 40% following the crisis due to visitors’ aversion to the area and ski resort suspensions.

Miwa is mindful that as long as the local community lives with the blessings of a volcano, they have to deal with natural disasters.

But he is concerned about the indifference among residents now.

"Everyone was concerned back then, but today's young people don't know it's an active volcano,” he said.

Passing down lessons

The decline in interest in volcanoes has been remarkable.

The Ihatov Volcano Bureau, a government facility in Hachimantai that provides information on volcanic activity and disaster prevention, received about 15,000 visitors from nearby schools and other groups in 2001, the year after its opening.

But the annual visitor numbers dropped to around 4,000 by the late 2000s. In recent years, the number has been between 5,000 and 6,000.

Mount Iwate has remained dormant since it last erupted in 1919.

“No one has experienced it erupting," said an official at the Hachimantai Board of Education who was in charge of publishing a volcano-disaster-prevention handbook in fiscal 2022. "We hear people saying it’s difficult to imagine the damage it could cause, even if we try to raise awareness,”

Chisato Obara, 70, a former Shizukuishi official who has been researching Mount Iwate, is worried about fading interests.

“We don't know if it will erupt or not," he said. "But everyone in the community must have a common understanding that volcanoes are dangerous.”

When volcanic activities heightened at Mount Iwate, Obara served as the leader of a field survey team from the town office and saw the volcanic fumes rising from the mountain with his own eyes.

He still climbs the mountain four or five times a year to study changes in vegetation and ground temperature, and if requested, he gives disaster-prevention lectures at elementary and junior high schools to convey the horror of eruptions.

As he grew older, people around him have asked if he has any successors, but he hasn’t found anyone to carry on his activities.

"When the need arises, someone will do it,” he said. “But as long as I’m in good health, I have no choice but to do it myself.”

Under the revised volcano law, the government will promote centralized volcano observation and research by setting up a new volcano research headquarters at the education ministry.

The national and local governments will enhance volcano education, train professionals and hold disaster drills every year by designating Aug. 26 as volcano disaster prevention day.

In the Tohoku region, where active volcanoes have remained dormant for decades, drills for eruptions involving residents have rarely been held, unlike those for tsunamis and earthquakes.

As part of Iwate Prefecture's comprehensive disaster drills, preparations for eruptions were taken up only twice in the past 10 years.

In the event of an eruption at Mount Iwate, the prefectural government estimates up to 42,600 people in Morioka, Takizawa and their vicinity need to be evacuated, but it remains to be seen whether that can be done in a timely manner.

"As volcanoes are not the only source of disasters, it is difficult to increase the number of drills,” a prefectural official said, adding that the prefecture has enough budget for necessary volcano-disaster-prevention measures, such as helicopter observation and publicity.

Residents need to be prepared for eruptions at other mountains in the Tohoku region as well.

Of the 18 active volcanoes in the region, the Meteorological Agency has designated 12 as "volcanoes under constant observation."

Mount Azuma in Fukushima Prefecture, which, like Mount Iwate, is near an urban area, had its eruption alert level raised in 2019. But a Fukushima prefectural official conceded that eruption drills in recent years have been limited to map simulations among relevant organizations.

No casualties

Contrary to the situation in Tohoku, people have higher awareness about volcanic eruptions in Hokkaido, where Mount Usu erupted in March 2000, around the same time Mount Iwate became more active.

Emiko Kawaminami looks at the remains of an old apartment building in Toyako, Hokkaido, which was partly buried by mud following an eruption of Mount Usu. | Kahoku Shimpo

The eruption at the 733-meter Mount Usu, which straddles the city of Date and the towns of Toyako and Sobetsu, caused serious damage to roads and houses as a result of mudslides.

In the remains of an old apartment building, the devastation is still apparent, with the ground floor buried in mud and the windows broken by cinders.

However, thanks to teamwork from the public and private sectors, as well as experts to detect early signs of an eruption, about 10,000 residents around the volcano safely evacuated prior to the eruption.

This has been praised as a successful case of disaster prevention, as it resulted in no casualties.

Shortly before the eruption, there was a series of earthquakes.

“Children were crying and stressed out, but the people who had lived here for a long time remained calm,” said Emiko Kawaminami, 62, manager of a hot-spring inn in Sobetsu, who evacuated to her parents' home in the city of Fukagawa at the time.

The residents had collective memories of eruptions that occur every few decades and were prepared for them.

During the previous eruption (1977-78), pumice and ash fell on the town, and three people were killed by mudslides.

A hazard map was created in 1995, and disaster drills and study sessions have been held by the prefectural and municipal governments every year.

When the number of earthquakes increased prior to the 2000 eruption, some residents voluntarily evacuated before evacuation orders were issued.

A Toyako town official said many residents have a high sense awareness about disaster prevention.

“Residents sometimes ask us if the next eruption is coming soon,” the official said.

To further engage residents in disaster-prevention activities, the Hokkaido government established the "Toyako Usu Volcano Meister" program, under which certified residents take the lead in disaster prevention, such as giving lectures at schools, holding study sessions for teachers and guiding visitors to the remains of the disaster from the eruption.

About 70 people, including teachers, local government officials and high school students, are involved in the program so far.

Kawaminami, who is one the certified residents under the program, said they are needed to interpret the words of experts and communicate as one of "the people in the neighborhood."

“I would like to play a role in passing down the experiences to the next generation,” she said.

A similar program has been introduced in the vicinity of Mount Ontake, straddling Nagano and Gifu prefectures, which erupted in 2014.

Hiromu Okada, 80, a professor emeritus at Hokkaido University who advised local governments at the time of Mount Usu's eruption, said it was an unusual case, as signs of its impending eruption were easy to detect.

“If we continue the dialogue, leaders for disaster prevention will emerge from among residents,” Okada said. “It is important for experts and local authorities to gain the trust of the community and expand their connections in order to facilitate a large-scale evacuation."

This section features topics and issues from the Tohoku region covered by the Kahoku Shimpo, the largest newspaper in Tohoku. The original articles were published on March 21 and March 22.