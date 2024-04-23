The Liberal Democratic Party on Tuesday unveiled its blueprint for political reform, pledging to review legislation on the handling of political funds and to toughen penalties for lawmakers involved in wrongdoing.

Ahead of what’s set to be a particularly heated debate with the opposition, the LDP will seek an agreement on a joint proposal with its junior coalition partner Komeito to amend existing political funding laws. The moves come amid a funds scandal that has rocked the LDP to its core.

“The final proposal will be the one presented by the LDP and Komeito. But for now we have reached an agreement within our party,” Keisuke Suzuki, chairman of an LDP committee on political reform, told reporters after a committee meeting.