Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his ruling Liberal Democratic Party are in hot water over suspicions that party factions underreported funds for years, including kickbacks and off-the-book revenue from ticket sales for fundraising parties.

With Tokyo prosecutors already investigating the situation, there are growing concerns that if one of Kishida’s Cabinet members or party executives are forced to quit, it could be the final nail in the coffin for the prime minister.

But what exactly happened, and what is at issue?