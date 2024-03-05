China on Tuesday announced a 7.2% hike in its defense budget for the coming year, the same rate of increase as the previous year, as Beijing continues to modernize its military amid its rivalry with the United States and its network of allies.

The 1.67 trillion yuan ($231.4 billion) outlay, noted in a report outlined by Premier Li Qiang at the annual session of China’s National People’s Congress, marked the ninth straight year of rising budgets for the world’s second-largest military.

That report also set a growth target of 5% for China this year — similar to last year — as its economy continues to founder over what analysts say are deep-seated structural issues.