Japan is considering evacuating people on the Sakishima Islands in its southwest via Kagoshima and Fukuoka airports in the event of a Taiwan contingency, government sources said Tuesday.

A plan is being considered to transfer residents and tourists first to Kagoshima Airport from the Sakishima chain's Miyako area and to Fukuoka Airport from the Yaeyama area, according to the sources.

From the airports in Kagoshima and Fukuoka prefectures, both part of the Kyushu southwestern region, the evacuees would then be transferred to municipalities across Kyushu and nearby Yamaguchi Prefecture.