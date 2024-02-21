A recent gathering of world leaders and military officials in southern Germany exposed the growing divisions between the European Union and China over the bloc’s biggest security concern — the war in Ukraine.

As Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi led a delegation to the Munich Security Conference and gave a 30-minute speech on Saturday during the three-day event, Beijing offered little of substance on how to end the war in Ukraine. Wang said conditions were not ripe for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia — just as Europe is urgently seeking additional support for Kyiv.

Wang met with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, who briefed him on Ukraine’s plans for a high-level meeting to discuss ways to end the war. A readout of the meeting from Beijing didn’t reference the summit.