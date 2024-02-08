The Osaka Expo once again finds itself faced with cost increases, as the government predicts it will need more than originally planned for the event’s promotional budget.

In a revised proposal for the 2024 fiscal year budget, the amount requested for nationwide promotional activities related to the expo, officially known as the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Japan Expo, has been raised by about ¥200 million ($1.3 million) from ¥3.8 billion to ¥4 billion.

The latest request would raise the total amount of money directly spent by the national government on all expo-related activities from ¥164.7 billion — a figure announced in December — to ¥164.9 billion.