Free college tuition will be offered to at least one child in a family with three or more children, regardless of its income, it was decided by the Children's Future Strategy Council on Friday, with all children being covered in some circumstances.

Starting in the fiscal year beginning April 2025, to cover annual tuition fees ¥540,000 ($3,800) will be provided to children attending a public institution and ¥700,000 to those going to a private school — in addition to payments for entrance fees of ¥280,000 and ¥260,000, respectively — to make college tuition mostly free of charge.

Under this policy, for families with three or more children, the first child will be offered financial aid when they enter a higher education institution, such as a university, junior college, technical college or vocational school.