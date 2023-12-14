Israeli citizens said on Wednesday the army should not back off its unrelenting offensive to crush Hamas, despite the U.N. General Assembly's ceasefire call, the growing list of troop casualties and a spiraling Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip.

Israel's military suffered one of the deadliest days in the two-month-old Israel-Hamas war on Tuesday, with a colonel among 10 soldiers killed, bringing the toll to 115 — almost double the number killed during clashes in the coastal enclave nine years ago.

And with much of the enclave laid to waste, conditions dire and more than 18,500 Palestinians killed in the Israeli army's air and ground assault, U.S. President Joe Biden said the "indiscriminate" bombing of Gazan civilians was costing Israel international support.