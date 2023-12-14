Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attempted to contain on Thursday the worst crisis of his administration yet, replacing nearly a dozen ministers and officials in political posts in the government who were caught up in the scandal over unreported political funds.

Former Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi replaced Hirokazu Matsuno as chief Cabinet secretary. Hayashi is the No. 2 man in a faction essentially headed by Kishida. The other replacements are:

Matsuno, three other Cabinet ministers and eight political appointees in the administration — all members of the 99-member Liberal Democratic Party faction named after former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe — resigned Thursday morning.