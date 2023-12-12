Parliament may be wrapping up its current session Wednesday, but the investigation into a Liberal Democratic Party funds scandal looks likely to deepen in the coming days, making the political scene increasingly unpredictable.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had to reckon with his own involvement in the scandal for the first time, even though he was initially untouched by the allegations that several government and party officials had received tens of millions of yen in unreported funds.

National broadcaster NHK reported that the LDP faction formerly led by Kishida ー who resigned from the faction last week ー was suspected of underreporting political funds.