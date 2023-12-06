The Fukuoka District Court ruled on Wednesday that Japan’s domestic law that bans dual nationality is constitutional, rejecting an argument by a Japan-born plaintiff who lost her Japanese citizenship after she naturalized as an American.

Yuri Kondo, 76, had argued that the nationality law — which stipulates that Japanese nationals will lose their citizenship if the person becomes a citizen of a foreign country — undermines fundamental human rights, the right to pursue happiness, self-determination, and identity, as guaranteed under the Constitution.

While the nationality law was deemed constitutional, presiding Judge Fumitaka Hayashi said the wish of the individual who would lose their nationality should be factored in as it is part of a person’s identity.