Despite Japanese law prohibiting dual or multiple citizenship, it's well known that citizens are often able to quietly retain these statuses due to a lack of official revocation procedure.

One of the thousands of people that could be in this citizenship gray zone is Yuri Kondo, a lawyer who is now pursuing a lawsuit to challenge the rule, its constitutionality and its ambiguity.

Born and raised in Japan, Kondo, now 76, spent four decades in the United States. She first pursued her education and then ultimately settled in the state of Arizona, where she worked as a lawyer and raised a family with her Bangladeshi American husband.