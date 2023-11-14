An investigation into the apparent suicide of a Takarazuka Revue member in September by a third-party panel found that although there was no evidence of bullying or harassment in the all-female musical theater troupe, the actress was most likely under immense pressure.

The panel’s report failed to confirm claims by the bereaved family that the 25-year-old actress took her own life due to bullying within the troupe.

Following the report, Kenshi Koba, chairman of the Takarazuka theater group, said that he intends to step down from his post on Dec. 1 to take responsibility for the incident. Other executives will take pay cuts.