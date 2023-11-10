The recent suicide of an actress from the Takarazuka Revue all-female musical theater company was due to overworking and bullying by senior members that "compromised her mental and physical health," her family's lawyer said Friday.

Hiroshi Kawahito, a lawyer representing the bereaved family of the 25-year-old actress, said at a news conference in Tokyo that they are demanding an apology and compensation from the company, highlighting the "severity of the loss of a promising young woman's life."

According to Kawahito, the actress was in her seventh year with the group based in Takarazuka, Hyogo Prefecture, and belonged to the Cosmos troupe at the time of her death.