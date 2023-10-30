When the Hanshin Tigers clinched their first Central League title in 18 years last month, throngs of police were on standby in the city of Osaka’s Minami entertainment district, aiming to control the boisterous crowds and prevent fans from leaping into the Dotonbori River — a celebratory rite that is highly frowned upon by the authorities.

As the Tigers face off against the Orix Buffaloes in the Japan Series, which kicked off on Saturday, police are gearing up again.

Despite being based in Hyogo Prefecture, the Tigers enjoy a massive and enthusiastic fanbase across the Kansai region, and the Hanshin faithful are known to celebrate in dramatic fashion when their team finds what has been rare success in the postseason.