Narges Mohammadi, a jailed Iranian human rights activist, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, with the Norwegian Nobel Committee citing her “fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all.”

Mohammadi has been imprisoned for most of the past two decades.

Born in 1972, Mohammadi was born in Zanjan, Iran, and was already an advocate for women’s rights and equality during her time as a physics student in the 1990s.

Earlier this week, the awards for medicine, physics, chemistry and literature were handed out. The prize for economic sciences will be announced on Monday.