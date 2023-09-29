The European Union is looking at ways to lock down improvements in its working relationship with the U.S. in case Donald Trump wins next year’s presidential election.

Officials from the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, told senior trade officials from member states last week that they need to make agreements "Trump proof,” according to people briefed on the discussions.

That means acting quickly to nail down binding agreements with the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden, the people said, asking not to be named discussing private conversations. Member states were also told to be realistic about how much tougher negotiations could become if they fail to move quickly, they added.