SEOUL – The head of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog will meet South Korea’s foreign minister and a top nuclear safety official on Saturday as part of a bid to calm fears over Japan’s plan to discharge treated radioactive water from its tsunami-hit Fukushima plant.
Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), arrived in South Korea on Friday after wrapping up a trip to Japan, during which the watchdog approved the plan to release wastewater from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant into the ocean.
His arrival was met with protesters at Seoul’s Gimpo Airport, local media reported.
