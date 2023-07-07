Japan on Friday moved another step closer to releasing treated water from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the surrounding ocean, after its operator passed a safety check from the government nuclear watchdog.

The Nuclear Regulation Authority gave its stamp of approval to safety processes at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings’ treated water release facilities, clearing the last of the technical hurdles for the water discharge into the Pacific.

South Korea, meanwhile, said Friday that it respected the International Atomic Energy Agency’s conclusion that releasing treated water from the Fukushima No. 1 plant met international safety standards, despite the opposition of many South Koreans.