A consumer boycott in China over a planned release of water from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant is threatening to hurt Japanese cosmetics makers.

The viral campaign began earlier this month when largely unproven allegations that water discharges from the plant are hazardous to health began trending on Chinese social media platforms.

Since then, Chinese internet users have began compiling lists of Japanese brands, questioning their safety, with a hashtag on the issue attracting about 300 million views on China’s equivalent of Twitter, Weibo.