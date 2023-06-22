  • An elderly woman in Asakusa, Tokyo. The number of missing people with dementia has doubled in the past decade, according to National Police Agency statistics released Thursday. | REUTERS
The number of people with dementia who have gone missing doubled between 2012 to 2022, according to a report released by the National Police Agency on Thursday.

A total of 18,709 people with dementia were reported missing in 2022, up 6.1% from the previous year, making it the highest number on record. The number of dementia-related cases has increased every year since the agency began keeping count in 2012, when 9,607 cases were reported.

This trend will most likely continue as the population in Japan continues to age and the number of people with dementia increases. Currently, over 6 million people are said to have the disease and it is estimated that by 2025, 7 million people — or 1 in 5 people over the age of 65 — will be diagnosed with it.

