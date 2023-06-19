Six of seven divers who had been reported missing off Okinawa were spotted by a coast guard helicopter on Monday, the Japan Coast Guard said, with the rescue operation ongoing.

At around 11:50 a.m., a diving boat instructor reported that seven divers were missing on the north side of a coral reef — a popular diving spot — off the west coast of Okinawa’s Itoman city. The six were spotted at around 2 p.m.

Of the group, two were instructors while five others were guests. Three of the missing were identified as male and three others as female, with the gender of the additional person unknown, NHK reported.