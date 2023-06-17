Daniel Ellsberg, a military analyst who after experiencing a sobbing anti-war epiphany on a bathroom floor made the momentous decision in 1971 to disclose a secret history of American lies and deceit in Vietnam, what came to be known as the Pentagon Papers, died Friday at his home in Kensington, California, in the Bay Area. He was 92.

The cause was pancreatic cancer, his wife and children said in a statement.

In March, Ellsberg, in an email message to “Dear friends and supporters,” announced that he had recently been told he had inoperable pancreatic cancer, and said that his doctors had given him an estimate of three to six months to live.