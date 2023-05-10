U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he is still committed to attending the Group of Seven meeting later this month in Japan, but indicated that resolving the debt ceiling issue was more important.

Biden told reporters he is “still committed” to attending the G7, speaking at the White House after a meeting with Republican leaders about the debt limit impasse. “But obviously this is the single most important thing on the agenda.”

He added that “it is possible but not likely” that he stays in the U.S.