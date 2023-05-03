Japan Airlines will introduce three new cargo planes for the first time in more than a decade, seeking to diversify revenue by tapping into global and local consumer demand fueled by e-commerce and parcel delivery.

Three new Boeing 767-300ER dedicated cargo aircraft will operate starting this fiscal year, which ends in March 2024, the company said in a statement Tuesday. Until now, the airline has run its cargo business using space on passenger flights and chartering other companies’ freighters.

Japan Airlines is also anticipating greater demand for cargo transport due to new regulations next year that will limit the number of hours that truck drivers in Japan are allowed to work. The new rules are seen disrupting logistics and supply chains as factories, homes and businesses find news ways for transporting goods and finished products.