Japan Airlines on Tuesday announced an annual net profit for the first time in three years, buoyed by soaring domestic and international demand for travel after pandemic restrictions were eased.

The carrier, Japan’s second-largest by market share, said net profit for the year to March was ¥34.4 billion ($250 million) — a turnaround from a net loss of ¥177 billion in the previous financial year.

“Air passenger demand recovered steadily as the shift toward balancing the COVID-19 pandemic’s prevention and socioeconomic activities gained momentum,” a company statement said.