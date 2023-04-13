SoftBank Group is moving to sell the majority of its stake in Chinese internet giant Alibaba Group Holding, the Financial Times reported Wednesday.

SoftBank has sold more than $7 billion (¥931.6 billion) in Alibaba shares this year through prepaid forward contracts, after selling $29 billion last year, according to the newspaper. The contracts give SoftBank the option to buy the shares back, but the group has settled previous deals by handing over the stock, the Financial Times reported.

The sales will reduce the Japanese conglomerate’s ownership of Alibaba to less than 4%, the paper said, citing its analysis of regulatory filings. SoftBank once owned about a third of the company, an investment that performed spectacularly well for a time.