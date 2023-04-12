  • Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen says her recent overseas trip shows the world Taiwan's determination to defend freedom and democracy, even after prompted China to stage war games around the island. | AFP-JIJI
TAIPEI – Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said Wednesday that her recent overseas trip, which included the United States, showed the world Taiwan’s determination to defend freedom and democracy, even as it prompted China to stage war games around the island.

Tsai met U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy in Los Angeles last week at the end of her tour, which included stops in Guatemala and Belize.

An infuriated China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory with no right to the trappings of a state, launched military drills around the island from Saturday.

