  • The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's H3 rocket on its launch pad last month. | JAPAN AEROSPACE EXPLORATION AGENCY
  • Reuters, Bloomberg

Japan’s space agency on Saturday postponed the launch of its flagship H3 rocket by a day to Tuesday due to bad weather, after aborting a launch last month due to technical trouble.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency had halted the initially planned launch moments before lift-off on Feb. 17 when the secondary booster engines on the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries rocket failed to ignite.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries spent almost a decade designing and building the H3, a 63-meter-high rocket it says offers a cheaper, more reliable alternative to competitors.

