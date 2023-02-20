  • Ukrainian Army from the 43rd Heavy Artillery Brigade fire the German howitzer Panzerhaubitze 2000, called Tina by the unit, near Bahmut, in Ukraine's Donetsk region on Feb. 5. | REUTERS
Ukraine’s main allies are starting to come to terms with what will be required to support the government in Kyiv through what they now expect will be a long war.

That realization was fundamental to almost every discussion at the annual Munich Security Conference where senior officials from the trans-Atlantic defense community grappled with how to meet the vastly increased demand for ammunition and weapons that such a war implies.

They also wrestled with how to enforce economic sanctions against Moscow, how to persuade the global south to embrace Ukraine’s cause, and what role China will decide to play in the war.

