In the latest development to further taint the legacy of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, prosecutors arrested four more people last week on suspicion of bid-rigging contracts related to test events prior to the pandemic-delayed Games.

The news has shaken Tokyo officials and the Japanese Olympic Committee, dealt a further blow to Sapporo’s quest to host the 2030 Winter Games and led the central and local governments in Tokyo and Osaka to suspend Dentsu from public projects.

Who was arrested and why?