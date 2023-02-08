Prosecutors arrested a former operations executive at the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee Wednesday on suspicion of playing a lead role in bid-rigging for contracts related to Games test events, a source close to the matter said.
Tokyo prosecutors also plan to build a case against Japanese ad giant Dentsu on suspicion it violated the anti-monopoly law, the source said, in the latest of a series of widening scandals involving the now-dissolved committee and related companies.
The former executive, Yasuo Mori, along with some people seconded from Dentsu and senior Dentsu officials, used a list of companies assigned to each test event for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games to arrange successful bidders, the source said.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.