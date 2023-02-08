Prosecutors arrested a former operations executive at the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee Wednesday on suspicion of playing a lead role in bid-rigging for contracts related to Games test events, a source close to the matter said.

Tokyo prosecutors also plan to build a case against Japanese ad giant Dentsu on suspicion it violated the anti-monopoly law, the source said, in the latest of a series of widening scandals involving the now-dissolved committee and related companies.

The former executive, Yasuo Mori, along with some people seconded from Dentsu and senior Dentsu officials, used a list of companies assigned to each test event for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games to arrange successful bidders, the source said.