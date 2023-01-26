Seven major electric companies have applied to the industry ministry to boost their energy prices, causing further concern for households worried about rising costs.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (Tepco) recently applied to raise its electricity prices for households by an average of 29.31% from June. Hokkaido Electric Power applied on Thursday for an average increase of about 32%, also from June.

In late November, five other power companies — Tohoku Electric Power, Hokuriku Electric Power, Chugoku Electric Power, Shikoku Electric Power and Okinawa Electric Power — applied for government approval of plans to raise household electricity prices by between 28% and 46% from April.