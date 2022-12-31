The Bank of Japan is considering raising its inflation forecasts in January to show price growth close to its long-held 2% target in fiscal 2024, the Nikkei daily reported Saturday.

The proposed changes would show the core consumer price index rising around 3% in fiscal 2022, between 1.6% and 2% in fiscal 2023, and nearly 2% in fiscal 2024, the paper said citing people familiar with discussions at the central bank.

The previous forecasts released in October came in at around 2.9%, 1.6% and 1.6%, respectively.