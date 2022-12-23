A monstrous, once-in-a-decade winter storm is battering the U.S. and Canada, bringing with it heavy snow, searing winds and dangerously low temperatures, while causing mayhem for travelers across the country at the peak of the holiday season.

As of early Friday, more than 200 million Americans — around 60% of the nation’s population — were under some form of winter weather warning or advisory, according to the National Weather Service. Snow is set to blanket the Great Lakes region and parts of northern New York state and New England.

The storm is hitting the U.S. just as an estimated 112.7 million people are set to travel at least 80 kilometers through Jan. 2, according to automotive group AAA. The effects even threaten to disrupt the country’s exports of liquefied natural gas — which have been a lifeline for Europe as it battles a historic energy crisis.