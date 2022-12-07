Japan is set to unveil a new National Security Strategy for the first time in nearly a decade, potentially laying the foundation for dramatic shifts in the country’s strictly defense-oriented policy amid what Tokyo calls an “increasingly severe security environment.”

The new NSS, as well as two other associated security documents that are to be revised by the end of this year, will have been closely discussed with the United States, Japan’s top ally. Their release will also be meticulously scrutinized by China, which analysts say is Tokyo’s leading cause of concern in the region.

Here’s a look at the NSS and the two other key security documents — and what revisions to them could mean for Japan.