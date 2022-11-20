Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will replace a third Cabinet member in less than a month, media reported Sunday, in a fresh blow to his administration that comes just as he returns to Japan after attending three key regional summits.

Internal affairs minister Minoru Terada, a key Kishida ally and member of his faction, is expected to be ousted after a string of funding-related scandals that called his credibility into question. Terada’s exit is likely to further damage Kishida’s public approval ratings and raise doubts about the prime minister’s leadership ability as well as questions about his political future, including from members of his own party.