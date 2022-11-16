  • Internal affairs minister Minoru Terada speaks at an Upper House committee meeting Wednesday. | KYODO
    Internal affairs minister Minoru Terada speaks at an Upper House committee meeting Wednesday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Internal affairs minister Minoru Terada, a close aide to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, faced growing calls to resign on Wednesday as another political fund scandal involving him emerged.

The pressure has emerged less than a month after two ministers of the Kishida Cabinet were effectively sacked for gaffes and close ties with the controversial Unification Church.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW