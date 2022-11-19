When did it go from grim to hopeless for Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire? Many answers have been offered. One decidedly narrow one says it was the moment his second-in-command went on Twitter trying to prevent a plunge in the token FTT.

While the overall collapse was caused by much larger forces — decisions that left Bankman-Fried’s businesses resting precariously on the coin, exposed to Binance chief Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao’s pledge to sell it — zero hour came when Caroline Ellison offered to buy it all from CZ at a below-market price. That’s when market liquidity evaporated in an asset FTX had valued at around $5 billion a week earlier.