  • A combine harvests wheat in a field near the village of Zghurivka, Ukraine, in August. | REUTERS
    A combine harvests wheat in a field near the village of Zghurivka, Ukraine, in August. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

KYIV/LONDON – War, rain and economic hardship have depressed Ukraine's wheat plantings, depriving the nation of vital export earnings in 2023 and heralding another year of tight global supplies and potentially high prices for basic foodstuffs.

Ukraine is one of the world's top wheat exporters, with key buyers including Egypt, Tunisia, Morocco, Indonesia, Pakistan and Bangladesh, and a further drop in production will leave many scrambling to find alternative supplies.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW